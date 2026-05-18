adidas’ Incredibly Luxe Sneaker Is Lowkey Bowling-Ready

The adidas Japan has gone Lux.

That's right. adidas has given the Japan model the classic Lux makeover, reimagining the sneaker with refined touches like polished leather and subtle perforations. It also features a double-stitched T-toe, giving the Japan a "split down the middle" look.

adidas has given the Lux treatment to other models like the Samba and Superstar, resulting in incredibly dressy versions of these classic sneakers. But Japan hits different.

Switching to the Lux side made it basically this super-elegant...bowling shoe?

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It's not actually a bowling shoe, but it does have that vibe. The Japan Lux keeps its signature flat rubber soles instead of the wooden heels seen on traditional bowling shoes. But elsewhere, it's a clean strike.

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Mind you, adidas designed legit bowling shoes back in the day. And a Brain Dead collaboration put them back on the map in 2024.

adidas has since introduced more bowling models, including Samba and Anfu versions. They look ready to play a clean game. At the same time, they're almost too good-looking for the alley altogether, leaning more toward the dress-shoe side of things.

The adidas Japan Lux strikes that perfect balance, offering just enough Pete Weber aura and classic trainer energy.

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Speaking of which, the Japan Lux sneaker is now available in black and cream-white colorways on adidas Vietnam's website, retailing for around $130.

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