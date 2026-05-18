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adidas’ Incredibly Luxe Sneaker Is Lowkey Bowling-Ready

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Japan has gone Lux.

That's right. adidas has given the Japan model the classic Lux makeover, reimagining the sneaker with refined touches like polished leather and subtle perforations. It also features a double-stitched T-toe, giving the Japan a "split down the middle" look.

Shop adidas Japan

adidas has given the Lux treatment to other models like the Samba and Superstar, resulting in incredibly dressy versions of these classic sneakers. But Japan hits different.

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Switching to the Lux side made it basically this super-elegant...bowling shoe?

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It's not actually a bowling shoe, but it does have that vibe. The Japan Lux keeps its signature flat rubber soles instead of the wooden heels seen on traditional bowling shoes. But elsewhere, it's a clean strike.

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Mind you, adidas designed legit bowling shoes back in the day. And a Brain Dead collaboration put them back on the map in 2024.

adidas has since introduced more bowling models, including Samba and Anfu versions. They look ready to play a clean game. At the same time, they're almost too good-looking for the alley altogether, leaning more toward the dress-shoe side of things.

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The adidas Japan Lux strikes that perfect balance, offering just enough Pete Weber aura and classic trainer energy.

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Speaking of which, the Japan Lux sneaker is now available in black and cream-white colorways on adidas Vietnam's website, retailing for around $130.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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