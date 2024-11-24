Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

This Bauhaus Coffee-Making Set Is So Hi-Tech, The Kettle Has Wi-Fi

Written by Tom Barker in Art & Design
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It makes complete sense that Fellow, the brand engineering sleek, matte-finished coffee gear, is based in San Francisco. Of course, the epicenter of the global tech industry is the home of this hi-tech coffee company. 

Founded in 2013 on Kickstarter with a simple brief, “design a product that makes it easy to brew ridiculously good coffee at home,” the company has grown to offer a full arsenal of cutting-edge coffee gear. 

And as part of Highsnobiety’s collaboration with Bauhaus-Archive — an international research center and owner of the world’s largest collection of Bauhaus works — we tapped Fellow to add some iconic Bauhaus iconography to a three-piece coffee-making set.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Consisting of an insulated water bottle, electric kettle, and a home brew grinder, the trio of products come in matte black and forefront the Bauhaus logo — a simple face design created through angular, geometric lines — designed by Oskar Schlemmer in 1922, three years after the pioneering German art school was founded. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Each of the items features a minimal design with an unfiltered focus on functionality, a reflection of the Bauhaus ethos. The Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2, for example, is designed by Nick Terzulli, Fellow’s VP of research and design and a Certified Q Grader (the highest certification in sensory coffee assessment) to thinly ground coffee beans both precisely and quietly. James Hoffmann, former World Barista Champion and all-around coffee guru, is a noted fan

Meanwhile, the Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, “the best kettle anyone’s ever made,” according to Fellow, has fully customizable brew settings, and even connects to Wi-Fi for software updates. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The full Bauhaus x Highsnobiety collection, which includes limited-edition furniture and co-branded apparel alongside this cutting-edge coffee gear, will be released on November 21 at 15:00 CET with exclusive early access for Highsnobiety App users.

Highsnobiety, Highsnobiety

This is a collector’s item for Bauhaus enthusiasts that also makes a mean cup of joe. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now