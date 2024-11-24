This Bauhaus Coffee-Making Set Is So Hi-Tech, The Kettle Has Wi-Fi

It makes complete sense that Fellow, the brand engineering sleek, matte-finished coffee gear, is based in San Francisco. Of course, the epicenter of the global tech industry is the home of this hi-tech coffee company.

Founded in 2013 on Kickstarter with a simple brief, “design a product that makes it easy to brew ridiculously good coffee at home,” the company has grown to offer a full arsenal of cutting-edge coffee gear.

And as part of Highsnobiety’s collaboration with Bauhaus-Archive — an international research center and owner of the world’s largest collection of Bauhaus works — we tapped Fellow to add some iconic Bauhaus iconography to a three-piece coffee-making set.

Consisting of an insulated water bottle, electric kettle, and a home brew grinder, the trio of products come in matte black and forefront the Bauhaus logo — a simple face design created through angular, geometric lines — designed by Oskar Schlemmer in 1922, three years after the pioneering German art school was founded.

Each of the items features a minimal design with an unfiltered focus on functionality, a reflection of the Bauhaus ethos. The Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2, for example, is designed by Nick Terzulli, Fellow’s VP of research and design and a Certified Q Grader (the highest certification in sensory coffee assessment) to thinly ground coffee beans both precisely and quietly. James Hoffmann, former World Barista Champion and all-around coffee guru, is a noted fan.

Meanwhile, the Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, “the best kettle anyone’s ever made,” according to Fellow, has fully customizable brew settings, and even connects to Wi-Fi for software updates.

The full Bauhaus x Highsnobiety collection, which includes limited-edition furniture and co-branded apparel alongside this cutting-edge coffee gear, will be released on November 21 at 15:00 CET with exclusive early access for Highsnobiety App users.

This is a collector’s item for Bauhaus enthusiasts that also makes a mean cup of joe.