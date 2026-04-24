New Balance’s Tasteful Marathon-Themed Dad Shoe Is a Winner

With the TCS London Marathon literally just around the corner, New Balance has designed a nice teal Made in U.K. 991v2 sneaker in honor of the running event.

Sure, previous London marathons may have been dominated by Nike and adidas super shoes. But if they were ever to have a competition for the flyest dad sneaker, New Balance's 991v2 sneaker might win with a clean sweep.

The 991 series alone is as stylish as it is luxe, with many of the England-made dad shoes wear nice leather looks and even wildly luxe "croc skin." Now, New Balance has added these tasteful teal "Dark Sea" pairs to the mix.

It features the usual high-quality suede and mesh layers, shaded in a pleasing teal blue. New Balance has also sprinkled in bright pink accents, playing on the London Marathon color.

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There's other quiet nods to the London Marathon, too, like the TCS logo which appears on the insoles. At the same time, an "LDN" replaces the signature 991 branding on the side heel.

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Basically, New Balance just made some extremely good-looking dad sneakers to flex while supporting from the sidelines or at your local pub.

The London Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 26. Lucky for fans, New Balance's Made in U.K. 991v2 sneakers are now available on the brand's U.K. website for roughly $285.

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