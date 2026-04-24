Isamaya Ffrench’s Extra-Thick Nike Sneaker Is Self-Care

Isamaya Ffrench has beautified Nike's Vomero Premium running sneakers in the spirit of marathon season.

Ffrench basically sticks to the model's signature design, which is literally stacked with Nike's finest tech. However, she has dressed it in a very Ffrench outfit. Her Vomero Premium sneaker lands in an all-grey colorway that speaks directly to her love of medieval fashion and monochromatic designs.

What's more, her latest Nike sneakers come with a Sculpt 04 recovery tool, which is basically like her facial massagers but for the feet this time. Even the dogs need some R&R sometimes.

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Many of Nike's sneakers, especially its most recent running shoes, are quite stylish. They still get the job done while looking good. And with the mind behind fashion week's biggest beauty moments now on Team Nike, the pairing is making already-handsome Nikes look even better.

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Ffrench and Nike got together in late 2025, ending the year with a bang, three-tonal Air Max DN sneakers, to be exact. But beyond their done-up sneakers, Ffrench x Nike became the beauty-and-sportswear crossover no one saw coming. And perhaps, it's exactly what the game needed, too.

Now, the two minds return with sneakers featuring both brains and beauty.

The Isamaya Ffrench x Nike Vomero Premium will release on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers starting on April 25. The drop will also include matching apparel.

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