New Balance's Techy GORE-TEX Trail Runner Looks Best Blacked-Out

For a shoe to really hit, the colorway needs to work in tandem with the silhouette, emphasizing its best bits to create one cohesive final product. Retro silhouettes take to bold color-blocking, for example.

When it comes to the New Balance Dynasoft Nitrel V6 GORE-TEX, there is no option better than tonal black.

Trail runners are made to be put through the wringer. Mud, water, rips—you name it, these shoes need to be ready for it all. What this usually means is that they’re delivered in dark greens, browns, and the like.

Consider this the Highsnobiety petition for all trail runners to be made all-black. The only justification needed is how sleek the New Balance Dynasoft Nitrel V6 GORE-TEX looks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Lightweight but built for any terrain, the silhouette features a no-sew upper which leans into the detail-free all-black finish, adding to the super-streamlined aesthetic of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But while the upper might appear to be imagined in mesh, trail runners can rejoice in the fact that this is fully GORE-TEX and therefore waterproof.

And sure, we understand that trail running kicks by and large will never see a muddy trail in their life, but that doesn’t make the ultra-techy New Balance Dynasoft Nitrel V6 GORE-TEX any less appealing—this slots into the everyday rotation as easily as it takes on tough trails.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.