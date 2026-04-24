Nike’s Oldest Sneaker Just Made It Back to Earth

Having long since captured the stars, Nike is shooting for the moon, too. Nike’s Moon Shoes are an updated take on the 1972 Olympic Trials sneaker that started it all.

Simple in nature and aesthetics, Nike's Moon Shoe sits atop a thin waffle outsole, originally made with an actual waffle iron, known to leave crater-like footprints during runs, hence the name.

Besides the waffle sole, the Nike Moon Shoe plays it quite safe and retro with a lightweight nylon upper layered with suede paneling and large leather Swooshes that wrap around to the back of the shoe.

The crinkled eyestay adds some textural depth to the sneaker, while a curved heel tab also adds to the sneaker's Swoosh branding.

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Available on the Nike website for $95, this new-school iteration of the Nike Moon Shoe isn't too far off from the OG Moon Shoe that started it all 54 years ago.

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Other rehashings of the groundbreaking shoe take on a few more creative liberties, like the decadent brown Jacquemus collab that took the simple sneaker to new luxurious heights. Outside of collaborations, Nike has also brought the Moon Shoe back in a host of new colorways, including a marshmallow Peeps-esque yellow iteration, as well as a rich navy blue.

Cool colorways aside, though, all of the modern renditions of the Moon Shoe abide by the same simple style codes that make the shoe the footwear icon it is. For a Moon Shoe, this is one down-to-Earth sneaker.

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