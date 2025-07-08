Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The (Semi-)Formal Speedo

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
beams / TAGAWA YUTARO
When you think of a "speedo," surely a tiny swimsuit comes to mind. When BEAMS thinks "speedo," though, the Japanese retailer puts forth a smart collection of semi-formal Speedo accessories.

This is how a cool collaboration comes into being.

By reconsidering the notions inherent to Speedo, the century-old Australian swimwear label, BEAMS has created a capsule quite articulate in expressing a sort of well-to-do good taste not often associated with the sorta stuff you'd ordinarily toss on before hitting the pool.

This ain't your grandpappy's Speedo, though.

BEAMS has partnered with Speedo Japan, a separate company owned by Goldwin. Goldwin is an enormous domestic conglomerate that also owns the Japanese licenses for labels like Helly Hansen and The North Face, which is why The North Face Purple Label doesn't really exist outside of Japan.

(BEAMS recently mixed it up with a quality TNF collab of its own, mind you)

Available on Speedo Japan's website and BEAMS' web store, the BEAMS x Speedo line is quite slick. Beyond otherwise classic T-shirts and shorts, the duo created a blackwatch plaid hat and waterproof bag set, complete with a co-branded micro chamois towel. The pattern is rather inscrutable but the hat is UV-proof so at least it's useful.

Most notably, the collection is lensed in an excellent campaign that proposes these otherwise quotidian items in a fashion-forward context, juxtaposing ultra-louche swim gear against semi-formal shirts and ties. It's a clever deconstruction of an otherwise mild summertime selection, one that helps sell this stuff as the quietly brainy fare it actually is.

