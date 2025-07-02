Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Golden Age of Mountaineering, Remade The North Face Purple Label Way

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

Though the latest fabric technology is sewn into its clothes, The North Face Purple Label’s collections have a tendency to embody the spirit of previous decades. Sometimes Purple Label revives ‘90s outerwear grails, for instance, other times it infuses traditional preppy styles with mountain-appropriate details.

For Fall/Winter ‘25, the Japan-exclusive line once again delivers a nostalgic air. And this time, it feels like an ode to the golden age of mountain climbing.

Shop The North Face
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collection is packed with muted tones offered in technical fabrics like Polartec, Pertex Unlimited, and GORE-TEX. 

The North Face
1 / 14

Plus, silhouettes are built for layering. Its modular uniforms of movement include parkas that slide over fleece mid-layers, utility vests that clip onto cargo jackets, and wide trousers designed to drape cleanly over thermal tights.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s outerwear that stacks with intention, engineered to adapt across fickle climates. But it doesn’t end there. Rather, the collection nods squarely to the 1970s mountaineering scene. If you’ve ever gone down the TikTok rabbit hole of alpinism edits and Patagonia-core deep dives, you already know where this is going.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The '70s were peak mountaineering dirtbag energy. It was about being self-reliant, spiritually curious, functional but free. Think Jack Kerouac meets Edmund Hillary with a dash of Zen. Climbers ventured out in wool shirts and sun-faded puffers, wearing earth tones that became neutral with use. It was all about utility, effortlessness, and the kind of cool that wasn’t trying to be.

FW25 taps into that romanticism through its rugged silhouettes, modular functionality, and laid-back fits. It’s a collection built to handle the great outdoors without worrying about looking high-tech. There’s no unnecessarily utilitarian, zipper-covered techwear here. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Where the Japanese label’s point of view really shines is in how it softens the toughness with muted, washed color palettes, oversized layers, and a focus on texture over logos, which turns this functional outerwear into something effortlessly versatile.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You don’t need to climb Yosemite to justify the purchase. The real magic of The North Face Purple Label is how good it looks off the mountain

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OakleyEllipse
$325.00
Available in:
One size
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
On x FKACloud X FKA
$210.00
Available in:
3636.53737.538

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Taking a Knife to The North Face’s Most Basic Items
  • Thanks, It’s Vintage! The Hand-Me-Downs That Define Us
  • UNDERCOVER Enters Its Second Golden Age of Great Outdoor Gear
  • Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral
  • At Paris Fashion Week, a Golden Age of Footwear
What To Read Next
  • The Golden Age of Mountaineering, Remade The North Face Purple Label Way
  • A 250-Year-Old, Underrated Royal Watchmaker Returns
  • Why CLOT Made adidas' Stan Smith a Summer Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Everybody Agrees, the adidas Superstar Lives up to Its Name
  • The Future of Retail Is Offline
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now