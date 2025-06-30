Taking a Knife to The North Face’s Most Basic Items

For every piece of hi-tech The North Face explorer gear, there’s a simpler wearable.

Logoed sweatshirts and T-shirts form the backbone of the outdoor brand's offerings. And of course, these everyday items are carefully constructed from The North Face's high-quality materials. However, at the end of the day, they’re still uncomplicated tees and sweatshirts.

That is, until The North Face Purple Label and BEAMS BOY do a little remixing.

The North Face Purple Label, a Japan-exclusive line that’s built a strong following for its tasteful reinterpretations of TNF products, is splicing together some of the brand's staples. Its co-conspirator in this act of de- and re-construction? BEAMS BOY, a label founded by Japanese mega-retailer BEAMS as a womenswear line based on the functionality often found exclusively in menswear.

Panels of fabric from various tops are brought together to create one design. There are necklines left uneven and sleeves made in contrasting colors.

The asymmetric T-shirts are available now from BEAMS, while the sweatshirts are available to pre-order (they’ll be ready to shop in late September).

Both items are back by popular demand, dug out from the vast archives of previous BEAMS x The North Face link-ups.

Typically, The North Face Purple Label's genius lies in the details. It has built a reputation for being The North Face's more stylish distant relative, thanks to its artful loosening up of silhouettes and distinctly preppy flavor.

However, there's nothing subtle about these tops. Here, Purple Label is taking a knife to TNF's logo-heavy pieces and Frankensteining them back together.

