Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Taking a Knife to The North Face’s Most Basic Items

Written by Tom Barker in Style

For every piece of hi-tech The North Face explorer gear, there’s a simpler wearable.

Logoed sweatshirts and T-shirts form the backbone of the outdoor brand's offerings. And of course, these everyday items are carefully constructed from The North Face's high-quality materials. However, at the end of the day, they’re still uncomplicated tees and sweatshirts.

Shop The North Face

That is, until The North Face Purple Label and BEAMS BOY do a little remixing. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The North Face Purple Label, a Japan-exclusive line that’s built a strong following for its tasteful reinterpretations of TNF products, is splicing together some of the brand's staples. Its co-conspirator in this act of de- and re-construction? BEAMS BOY, a label founded by Japanese mega-retailer BEAMS as a womenswear line based on the functionality often found exclusively in menswear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Panels of fabric from various tops are brought together to create one design. There are necklines left uneven and sleeves made in contrasting colors.

BEAMS BOY
1 / 6

The asymmetric T-shirts are available now from BEAMS, while the sweatshirts are available to pre-order (they’ll be ready to shop in late September). 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Both items are back by popular demand, dug out from the vast archives of previous BEAMS x The North Face link-ups. 

Typically, The North Face Purple Label's genius lies in the details. It has built a reputation for being The North Face's more stylish distant relative, thanks to its artful loosening up of silhouettes and distinctly preppy flavor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, there's nothing subtle about these tops. Here, Purple Label is taking a knife to TNF's logo-heavy pieces and Frankensteining them back together.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Il Pellicano x HighsnobietyCeramic Ashtray
$30.00
Available in:
One size
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
JACQUEMUSLa Chemise Jean
$430.00
Available in:
505254

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • BEAMS, Japan's Ultimate Retailer, Went Back to Where It All Started: America
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • UNDERCOVER Enters Its Second Golden Age of Great Outdoor Gear
  • These Japanese Dickies Are so Much Bigger Than Baggy
  • The North Face’s Techy Offtrail Is Beauty & Brains
What To Read Next
  • Winner Stays: Steve Nash & Co. Want More Street Soccer In The States
  • Back for Seconds: The Converse x Highsnobiety Pass It On Brunch Returns to Café de Flore
  • Taking a Knife to The North Face’s Most Basic Items
  • A Nike Air Max Fit for the Michael Jordan of Skating
  • Birkenstock's OG Gardening Clog Moonlights as Suave Slipper
  • Meet adidas' Slicker, Sportier Gazelle Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now