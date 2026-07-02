BEAMS Just Turned Two of Vans’ Hottest Sneakers Into One Crazy Shredder

If you ever wanted to know what it would look like if Vans combined an Old Skool with an Era? Well, BEAMS has your answer.

The "Skool Era" is a cross between Vans' signature Old Skool shredder that came out in 1977 as the "Style 36" and the Vans Era sneaker, which released the year prior in 1997 as the "Style 95".

It's two iconic Vans silhouettes wrapped in one snazzy package, which plays up on the hybrid shoe trend in a way that only Vans can. Where other shoe mash-ups fuse conflicting sneaker silhouettes like the infamous-turned-beloved snoafer or oddly athletic ballet flats, the Skool Era is a cultured blend of two of the most seismically relevant Vans sneaker makes to date.

I mean, everyone else is reheating Vans' nachos; the skatehouse might as well get in on the action as well.

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And as far as the mix, Vans Snap Era is a near-perfect 50/50 split.

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The inner side of the sneaker rocks the intense contrast stitching that's all but synonymous with Vans' Era sneaker, while the lateral side sports the Old Skool's signature Sidestripes.

Built to last beyond the board, the Skool Era also wears a Vibram outsole, which provides ramp-to-ramp traction. Far from flashy, the Skool Era features subtle co-branding on the tongue, insole and heel.

Split personalities have never looked so good.

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