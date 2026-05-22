Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Brand New Baby Blue Loafer Is Summer Fridays as a Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
asphaltgold
1 / 3

New Balance is redefining office blues. The NB 1906 2XN Loafer is a cerulean take on New Balance's best corporate shoe.

This soft blue New Balance loafer wears a rippled suede layered upper and turns NB’s standard sneaker offerings into a burning blue stunner that is overly ready for summer Fridays and OOO messages.

shop new balance here

Basically, it's a beautiful blue business shoe that lands right in between corporate couture and casual cool — the best place for a hybrid shoe to be if you didn't know.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Aside from the "Fairweather" blue colorway, the shoe maintains standout staples from the OG 1906L, available online for $224, like the shock absorption outsole, full mesh upper, and leather paneling. But it's that pale blue colorway that really makes the 2XN stand out in a sea of hybrid shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nowadays, hybrid loafers are almost as commonplace as regular sneakers, but there was once a time when these freaky little sneakers were an oddity in the footwear world.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Much like it did with dad shoes, though, New Balance revolutionized the space and made funky footwear hot. New Balance isn't trendy — it is the trend. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After the initial shock of the mashed-up shoe wore off, New Balance released multiple iterations of the fusion-focused shoe, including luxe leather makes and a sweet and suede camel snoafer. Even other brands got in on the action like Vans and Converse. New Balance shifted the tide and now many other brands are riding its wave.

It’s only right that NB brings some ocean-esque coloring into the mix with its latest 2XN Loafer.

shop new balance here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance’s Dad-ish Mary Jane Sneaker Is Extra Beautiful in Beige
  • Give Salomon Lemons, It Makes a Super Juicy Trail Shoe
  • New Balance Proves the Stereotypical Dad Shoe Still Has Room to Play With
  • New Balance's Stripped-Back Dad Shoe Is Ready to Shred
  • New Balance’s Olive Green Dad Sneaker Is Truly Down to Earth
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Brand New Baby Blue Loafer Is Summer Fridays as a Shoe
  • Smart Glasses Are Getting Swaggy
  • Bad Bunny's Beautiful Red adidas Sneaker Feels Like Summer
  • Over Being Flat, adidas’ Tokyo Sneaker Becomes a Thicc Runner
  • New Balance’s Dad-ish Mary Jane Sneaker Is Extra Beautiful in Beige
  • Nike’s Brightest Air Max Skate Sneaker Knows (Tennis) Ball
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now