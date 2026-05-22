New Balance's Brand New Baby Blue Loafer Is Summer Fridays as a Shoe

New Balance is redefining office blues. The NB 1906 2XN Loafer is a cerulean take on New Balance's best corporate shoe.

This soft blue New Balance loafer wears a rippled suede layered upper and turns NB’s standard sneaker offerings into a burning blue stunner that is overly ready for summer Fridays and OOO messages.

Basically, it's a beautiful blue business shoe that lands right in between corporate couture and casual cool — the best place for a hybrid shoe to be if you didn't know.

Aside from the "Fairweather" blue colorway, the shoe maintains standout staples from the OG 1906L, available online for $224, like the shock absorption outsole, full mesh upper, and leather paneling. But it's that pale blue colorway that really makes the 2XN stand out in a sea of hybrid shoes.

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Nowadays, hybrid loafers are almost as commonplace as regular sneakers, but there was once a time when these freaky little sneakers were an oddity in the footwear world.

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Much like it did with dad shoes, though, New Balance revolutionized the space and made funky footwear hot. New Balance isn't trendy — it is the trend.

After the initial shock of the mashed-up shoe wore off, New Balance released multiple iterations of the fusion-focused shoe, including luxe leather makes and a sweet and suede camel snoafer. Even other brands got in on the action like Vans and Converse. New Balance shifted the tide and now many other brands are riding its wave.

It’s only right that NB brings some ocean-esque coloring into the mix with its latest 2XN Loafer.

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