Belts Are Everything Everywhere All at Once

To say that belts are trending at fashion week is like saying shirts are having a moment during the Fall/Winter 2025 shows. Belts will never go away as they're here to help support clothes and, sometimes, even make outfits more stylish.

At Paris Fashion Week, brands are showcasing the not-so-typical, fun ways to wear the accessory, turning belts into the main characters of the FW25 shows.

At Schiaparelli, chunky metal buckle belts were piled upon waistlines, resulting in these regal stacked looks. At the same time, creative director Daniel Roseberry introduced us to an actual belt top during the FW25 show. Yes, you read that right.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hodadoka FW25 saw the brand turn quite literally everything into a 'fit, including drums as micro-mini skirts and cellos as dresses. Not even belts were safe from fashion-ification, as Hodakova debuted ensembles with belt "fringes" and necklines.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vaquera, officially a Paris resident now, brought out not just baggy Converse shoes but oversized belts during its FW25 presentation. Meanwhile, in Balmain land, the Olivier-Rousteing-led label took belting to the knees with low-waist ensembles and brought the concept to the handbags.

Elsewhere, brands like Issey Miyake practiced the somewhat normal — normal compared to this season's other efforts — the art of double-belting. Miu Miu and Bella Hadid have also perfected this craft.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Paris Fashion Week has spoken. Belts aren't just straps of fabric to help keep your pants off the ground. For FW25, they're literally everything and everywhere.