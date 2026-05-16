New Balance's Gorgeous GORE-TEX Trail Shoe Isn't Afraid to Show Its Dark Side

New Balance is not above tapping into its dark side, and if there was ever any confusion, let the NB Dunasoft Nitrel V6 GTX GORE-TEX sneaker serve as a reminder.

Lined in hard-wearing GORE-TEX and ready to take on the world, New Balance's Dynasoft Nitrel sneaker is a gritty trail shoe built to get down and dirty but still looks impeccably chic.

The blacked-out upper, simple as it may be, brings some hue deviation to NB's existing lineup of muted gray dad shoes. It's mesh, it's monochromatic, and it matches everything. What more could you want?

Well, for the not-so-easily satisfied, the NB Dunasoft Nitrel V6 sneaker, available on the New Balance website for $100, also wears a durable GORE-TEX membrane that keeps moisture out and dry toes in.

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The trail-ready charm doesn't end there. In addition to the GORE-TEX membrane, the Dunasoft Nitrel V6 sneaker also wears New Balance's "DYNASOFT" midsole, which gives the hiking shoe a softer, bouncier ride, thanks to that soft cushioning.

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See, even with the blacked-out colorway and beefy exterior, New Balance's darkest trail shoe is not afraid to show its soft side.

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