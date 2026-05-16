adidas' Coca-Cola Samba Is Crazy Crisp & Surprisingly Suave

It truly doesn't get more classic than Coca-Cola. It's not just a soda, it's thee soda. And what better partner for the carbonated classic than an equally timeless flat sneaker? (not that you’d want flat soda.)

Yes, adidas' Samba is enhancing its sweet steez with a fizzy Coca-Cola collab.

As the name suggests, this thirst-quenching sneaker is the wearable equivalent of a crisp bottle of Coke. Its all-black upper represents the soda's dark cola coloring, while the red heel is a nod to Coca-Cola's signature red branding. But it’s actually quite cool for a branded shoe, suaver than a Coke shoe might seem.

Admittedly, the bubbly sneaker, available on the adidas website for $100, does cap off this sparkling goodness with Coca-Cola's script branding at the heel and a co-branded tongue. For the Diet Coke stans out there, the Three Stripes hasn’t cheffed up a sugar-free Samba just yet.

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But never say never. How iconic would a silver, zero-calorie Coca-Cola sneaker be?

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Now, adidas is known to get down where collabs are concerned. From The Simpsons to South Park, adidas is more than ok with stepping out of the box for its collabs. Shout out, Towelie. Animated duets aside, though, soda still lands as quite the outlier as far as sneakers are concerned.

That's what makes this tasty collab so intriguing. This sweetened sneaker combines two household names to create a sneaker that exists just outside the bounds of convention.

Two negatives might not make a positive, but two ubiquitous brands sure do make one heck of a sneaker.

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