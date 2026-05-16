Nike’s Totally Tonal Soccer Sneaker Is More Mule Than Match

Nike’s Total 90 has been a longstanding fan favorite amongst those who keep up with sneakers. Maybe it’s the football legacy, maybe it’s the constant upgrades. It’s most definitely the playfulness.​

The Kids of Immigrants collaboration on the Total 90 is exactly that. Fun.​

The multi-dimensional lifestyle brand has been a continuous cultural voice since its birth in 2016. In just a decade, it’s become a place where product and story merge. Something worth celebrating any day, but downright necessary these days.​

The fact that the clothes are also incredibly cool doesn’t hurt either. Thankfully, it’s brought that same energy to the football, turned lifestyle sneaker. Seriously, it’s now a mule.​

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As the World Cup rapidly approaches, Nike and the Los Angeles-based brand are honoring the kindred spirit of the football boot with earthy tones and eccentric accents that bridge the gap between pitch and street.​

In “Velvet Brown,” the T90 is now as textural as it gets, half fuzzy, half quilted leather, all gorgeously tonal. But don’t be mistaken, this isn’t another boring brown sneaker. It’s finished with a double swoosh in bold fiery red and yellow, on both its sides and removable tongue, and pink hits on its rear end, or what’s left of it.​

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The most impressive thing about this iteration is that it doesn’t just look intentional; it looks like it was always meant to look like this.

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