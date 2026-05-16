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Nike's Swoosh-Free Tennis Shoe Is Looking Like Luxury

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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After mastering maximalism, Nike is taking a sharp left into minimalism. This less-is-more approach takes place across Nike's delightfully understated tennis shoe: The Tennis Classic.

Nike's Tennis Classic sneaker is a simple leather shoe designed for the courts but poised to dominate any arena. That is to say, any Nike sneaker can be a lifestyle shoe if you just believe. 

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See, Nike is not one to go back and forth. It picks a side and tends to stay there. But when it comes to its tennis-focused sneakers, well, a rally or two is appropriate.

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Intentionally subtle and artfully restrained, the flat sneaker wears a smooth leather upper designed to soften with age for that delectable worn-in look, and with a pre-stripped swoosh to boot. Like a fine wine or aged cheese, the Nike Tennis Classic, available on the Nike website for $150, just gets better with age. 

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In that sense, this isn't just another sneaker cop. It's more like an investment. Easy math.

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Pebble-like texturing coats the rubber outsole, giving the minimalist sneaker a pinch of material variation. The only real interruptions to the sneakers' light disposition manifest as dark black Nike branding at the tongue and heel. Gotta rep the set.

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Even the Swoosh, a famously bold metric on most Nike shoes, finds itself reimagined as a perforated outlined Swoosh. Simple stuff for a simple shoe that isn't trying to do the most.

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Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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