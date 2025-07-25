The New Season's Most Stylish Football Kits Are Beautifully Understated

Football kit reveals aren’t the lowkey events they once were, enjoyed exclusively by dedicated fans. We’re in the golden era of football being fashionable, and nowhere is that more obvious than in the new-season kit releases.

The launches are now staggered to build anticipation, with some teams doing an immense four kit reveals within a single season and fashion brands occasionally roped in for inevitably hyped collaborations. Even the accompanying campaigns look more like glossy magazine editorials than anything sports-related.

All that before we even start to talk about the kits themselves. Luckily, they're stronger than ever.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, we’ve compiled the best football kits revealed in world football (so far). The forthcoming football kit curation includes a wide array of beautifully stripped-back outfits alongside reworks of iconic classics and some objectively fashionable underdogs.

Port Vale

From the third tier of English football arrives an outrageously clean kit. To celebrate Port Vale’s 150th anniversary, the club has created the type of brilliantly simple strip that’s rare to find nowadays.

This shirt is as straightforward as they come: A white body, a gold retro crest, no front sponsor, and black trims. That’s it. No problem.

Cádiz

The Spanish city of Cádiz is known for its beautiful, intricate azulejos tiles. And it turns out the swirling patterns inherent to this traditional art work equally well on a football shirt. Subtly sublimated onto the deep burgundy red shirt, the azulejos patterns make this otherwise simple shirt into a summer stunner.

FC Bayern

This is, admittedly, the most controversial kit in the list. Or at least, it was when creating the final edit of great new kits: this pixelated white and red design split opinions. However, that’s always going to be the case when a club tries something a little different.

The pattern nicely frames the shirt's other elements (the club badge, the adidas logo, the sponsor) and provides a contemporary interpretation of Bayern's iconic striped home kit. Plus, shooting a campaign in a locker room, instead of moonlighting as a fashion shoot, is a nice change of pace from the new norm. As far as I’m concerned, what’s not to like?

Chelsea

Last season, Chelsea was the only Premier League club not to find a front-of-shirt sponsor. And this season, it looks like the club’s still waiting for a lucrative advertising deal to plaster on the front of its shirts.

But Chelsea’s monetary loss is our gain. The club’s lack of sponsorship has resulted in a more polished look for its kits, and this white away shirt is yet another immaculate design unspoiled by corporate logos.

AS Roma

Having adidas' classic trefoil logo on a football kit is an instant win for most football fans. Here, on AS Roma's third kit, that naturally stylish piece of branding is amplified by an understated all-over print, polo shirt collar, and a traditional AS Roma crest.

Even with the many more kit reveals still to come, some are already calling this the cleanest of the season.

FC Inter

This is not just another blue-and-black-striped Inter home kit. Look closer, and you’ll find artistic details hidden in FC Internazionale Milano and Nike’s newest release.

The word “INTER” is discreetly incorporated into the shirt's striped pattern, for instance, while a chlorine blue shade makes all the ornamentation, from the Nike swoosh to the sponsor, look uniform. These are small but strong touches.

Red Star F.C.

Red Star is one French football’s most stylish clubs. That is a well-documented fact. Which means that every new kit comes with much anticipation.

The new season is a continuation of good form. With the weathered concrete of the club’s Stade Bauer stadium as its inspiration, a textured grey print gives the polo-style shirt a taste of low-key luxe.

SSC Napoli

Napoli is once again partnering with EA7, the sporty diffusion line of Emporio Armani, for the 2025/26 season. And, knowing the strength of its predecessor, the new-season design wisely tinkers quite lightly with what came before.

This is a more refined take on the brilliant EA7 Napoli shirts we’ve seen over the past few seasons, with a thick V-neck collar and tasteful all-over print. However, Napoli fans are likely to be most excited about the big scudetto printed in the middle, celebrating Napoli’s fourth Serie A title win.

