Step Aside Venezia, Athens Kallithea FC Is In Town

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Venezia FC’s reign as football’s most fashionable club is officially over, for Greek second division side, Athens Kallithea FC, has taken its crown.

The Athens-based outfit — which last year garnered itself a myriad of overseas fans when it dropped its 2022/23 home and away jerseys — has revealed its kits for the 2023/24 campaign.

And, spoiler alert: they bang.

As far as football kits go (which, as it happens, is pretty far nowadays), the navy blue home jersey slaps. It reminds me of something from the nineties. Perhaps it's the elbow-length sleeves or the little button-up collar. Or the fact I can literally envisage an ageing Stuart Pearce drying the ball with the midriff of one of these during his Nottingham Forest days.

When it comes to the Athens Kallithea FC away kit, less is most certainly more. It's something very much more of the now, with its gold and white detailing and a pleasing crew neck collar.

So impressive is Athens Kallithea FC's 2023/24 uniforms, I'd expect a similar instantaneous sell-out to what we saw last season.

In fact, such is football’s recent willingness to embrace the world of fashion — and the fact that these new kits are even nicer than last year’s — they’ll fly off the e-shelves even faster this time around.

Like last season, Athens Kallithea teamed up with Munich-based design studio, Bureau Borsche, to help deliver the two jerseys, both of which are more than worthy of a space in anybody’s closet.

Better still, when it comes to the sponsors you couldn’t get more Greek if you tried.

Each kit features the ΕΜΣΤ wordmark of the National Museum of Contemporary Art Athens on its chest which marks a first-of-its-kind partnership between a professional football club and an arts and culture institution.

1 / 2

The shirts — which are slated to be landing in early September — will be available exclusively on shop.akfc66.gr and inside the ΕΜΣΤ museum shop.

But let me tell you: you’ll have to have fast, because these babies won’t hang around long. That’s for sure.

