Welcome Back adidas Trefoil, Football Fans Have Missed You

For the first time since the turn of the millennium, the 2024/25 season will see adidas’ classic trefoil logo adorn the left chest of football shirts worn by players worldwide.

The wishes of vintage football shirt enthusiasts have been catered to and the logo used on adidas’ most iconic kits is back.

For the new season, adidas’ trefoil branding features on the third kit of five major European clubs: Arsenal, Manchester United, FC Bayern, Real Madrid, and Juventus. And a team of certified club legends have been assembled to announce the news.

Rio Ferdinand, Alessandro Del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira, and Bastian Schweinsteiger (the five-a-side team of dreams) linked up to present the new kits of their former clubs.

The reason for adidas’ assembling these footballing legends and bringing back its trefoil logo (since 2000, the trefoil has exclusively been for adidas Originals collections and limited-edition off-pitch jerseys) is to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

“Football and fashion currently co-exist in a proximity that has never been seen before,” says Sam Handy, SVP of Product and Design, adidas Football.

“Our adidas trefoil logo stands for sporting elegance, authentic style, and, for many fans, the collective memory of football. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the brand, it’s the perfect time to further mesh these two worlds and bring the trefoil onto the pitch. It was important for us to extend the legacy of the trefoil by creating new fashionable icons.”

These fashion-conscious shirts might have an old-school charm but they come with adidas’ newest technology, including HEAT.RDY: advanced materials to maximize airflow to keep players feeling cool. Although, this is only found on kits worn by players.

AEROREADY technology, sweat-wicking or absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry, is used on the kits available now from each club’s stores, select adidas retail stores, and online.

A throwback to football’s biggest grails, such as the Germany 1990 home kit or Manchester United 1990-91 away shirt, it’s good to see the adidas trefoil logo back where it belongs: on the football pitch.