This Vans Collab Is Definitely Better™

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
Better™ Gift Shop
Brand: Better™ Gift Shop x Vans

Model: Style 36 & Half Cab

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $150-$160

Buy: Better™ Gift Shop's website & select Vans retailers

Editor’s Notes: Six words sum up Better™ Gift Shop and Vans' second collaboration: same kicks, different day, and Better™ vibes.

Like their 2020 linkup, Vans and Better™ Gift Shop again tackle the Style 36 and Half Cab models in two new colorways.

The Better™ Gift Shop x Vans Style 36 arrives in Forest Green/White, while the collaborative Half Cab is dressed in Burgundy/Pewter. Though, the Half Cab is more orange-brown, in my opinion. But hey, I don't make up the colorways here.

Nonetheless, the rich schemes draw cues from Better™ Gift Shop's Toronto storefront, specifically its striped green awning (the Style 36) and rusted window gates (the Half Cab).

The same store elements also manifest on as drawings by contemporary artist and frequent Better™ Gift Shop collaborator Pandasex, as seen on the collaborative sneakers' outsoles.

It's no secret that Better™ Gift Shop is deeply rooted in the community. In fact, the brand refers to the ideal as "everything" to them in a press release.

The whole concept of Better™ Gift Shop surrounds the idea of being a gift shop to an imaginary museum, housing products and experiences crafted in collaboration with local Toronto creatives.

Continuing to show love to those within their 'hood, Better™ Gift Shop tapped Hong Luck Kung Fu Club to lead the campaign.

Just a few doors down from Better™ Gift Shop, Hong Luck Kung Fu Club is a nonprofit martial arts organization that prides itself on preserving Asian traditions like the Lion dance.

Typically performed during the Chinese New Year and other Asian celebrations, the Lion Dance sees performers dress up and mimic lions to bring good fortune and luck.

Hong Luck Kung Fu Club leads the Better™ Gift Shop x Vans visuals dressed in traditional Lion dance costumes, supplying cultural appreciation and prosperous vibes for the collaboration.

Better™ Gift Shop and Vans' collab undoubtedly enjoyed some good fortune as the Style 36 sneaker sold out quickly on release day.

Don't worry, though. With luck, fans can still cop the Half Cab, which is still up for grabs on Better™ Gift Shop's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
