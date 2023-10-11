The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week

Sign up to never miss a drop
This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, luxury brands, and good old outdoor sneakers (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Loewe x On Cloudtilt

Image on Highsnobiety

Cloudtilt 'Loewe'

$490

On x Loewe

Buy at On Running

Release Date: Oct 12

Editor's Notes: Loewe and On continue their ongoing collaboration with the new Cloudtilt silhouette, featuring an upper crafted from 100% recycled polyester.

Unlike other performance models in the brand’s roster, the new sneaker is the first to use On’s CloudTec™️ Phase midsole which is specifically engineered for walking.

AURALEE x New Balance 1906R

Image on Highsnobiety

1906R

$170

New Balance x AURALEE

Buy at New Balance

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: After being teased for what feels like a year, the long-awaited 1906R by New Balance and AURALEE has finally arrived.

The two-piece drop utilizes neutral hues akin to other pieces in AURALEE’s collection and features a cozy terrycloth lining along with an upper made with premium materials. 

Above The Clouds x ASICS GT-2160

Image on Highsnobiety

GT-2160

$150

ASICS x Above The Clouds

Buy at Extra Butter

Release Date: Oct 13

Editor's Notes: Following a string of successful collaborative drops, including the GEL-1090 and SKYCOURT, Above The Clouds and ASICS are back with a new iteration of the GT-2160.

The retro runner is adorned with a clean Shamrock green colorway and arrives sporting a bunch of materials featuring a wide gauge mesh on the tongue and heel, translucent panels, and snakeskin-textured overlays.

Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max Plus 'Culers del Món'

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Max Plus

$210

Nike x Patta x FC Barcelona

Buy at NIKE

Release Date: Oct 17

Editor's Notes: Three-way collabs are always a treat so it’s no surprise that Patta and FC Barcelona elevated the iconic Air Max Plus. Updated with a royal blue and noble red gradient colorway, the pair is also adorned with with two jewel Swoosh logos on each side. 

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

$170

Nike x Travis Scott

Buy at Nike

Release Date: Oct 13

Editor's Notes: Travis Scott and Air Jordan keep their flourishing collaboration going with the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. Updated with a traction pattern in the sole to help with your swings on the fairway, the pair is dressed in warm, neutral tones.

Awake NY x Converse One Star Pro

Image on Highsnobiety

One Star Pro

$85

Converse x Awake NY

Buy at Slam Jam

Release Date: Oct 12

Editor's Notes: Awake NY links up with Converse for a trio of colorways for its skate-ready One Star Pro. The shoe is detailed with tonal embroidery across the quarter and arrives with a striking, blue suede upper. 

More editor-approved sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

XT-Slate Advanced

$215

Salomon

Buy at Highsnobiety

