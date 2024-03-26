For Bianca Saunders The Future of Fashion Is Unisex (EXCLUSIVE)

Bianca Saunders might only be 31, but the British designer can already boast a slew of noteworthy accolades most in her field could only dream of.

In 2021, shortly after Saunders featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list she was named as the winner of the prestigious Andam award, a prize previously won by deisngers like Ludovic de Saint Serni, Martin Margiela, and Anthony Vaccarello, to name only a few.

Saunders then went on to win the New Establishment Menswear Award in 2023 and was then included on the BOF 500 list. So, it's safe to say that it’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Saunders.

This season, Saunders is embarking on her newest fashion venture with “Nothing Personal,” her first-ever unisex collection alongside Nona Source, the LVMH dead-stock fabric company.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Honing in on the codes that Saunders' eponymous menswear brand has become synonymous with since its 2017 inception, the collection sees the Londoner meticulously rework her signature styles into more adaptable, timeless pieces.

A gold silk shirt, for instance, is shown with Saunders' twist denim jeans that have lines that warp inwards to evoke them being stretched and pulled.

Then there’s the houndstooth short jacket with a double-ended zip and pocket that sits directly on the waist and riffs on the one Saunders designed for Usher for the 2023 Met Gala.

For “Nothing Personal”, Saunders sought creative flow from a book with the same name written by Richard Avedon and James Baldwin sixty-years prior.

The duo, who worked together at a literary magazine called The Magpie, are said to have lost touch in adulthood before later reconnecting to release a book critiquing the contradictions of American identity.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“I love how they [Baldwin and Averdon] thought and how they dressed in a quite conservative way but still so creative, intelligent and well thought out,” Saunders tells Highsnobiety. “That’s how I wanted the collection [Nothing Personal] to come across."

"I always look at a lot of 1960s silhouettes and this season really introduced them into a more stable, consistent collection. It was fun experimenting with new collar shapes.”

For Saunders, who up until now has been an exclusively menswear designer, creating unisex clothing is something that occurred naturally during her label’s evolution.

“I've always worn my own designs and as the brand has grown, we've attracted a diverse customer base, including women and non-binary individuals.”

That being the case, it only felt natural for Saunders to strip away the menswear label for FW24 and focus on creating well-designed elevated apparel for everyone and anyone who appreciates the aesthetic and fit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“I was really focused on the finishings this season and creating something that could be seasonless to the customer. Although it’s for fall and winter, I think people will be able to layer this collection really well," she said.

“Ultimately, people care more about how great the clothing looks on them rather than its intended gender label. As evidenced by the increasing number of brands showcasing their designs on both men and women, the future of fashion is leaning towards unisex."