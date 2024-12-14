adidas' Other Super-Flat, Super-Slick Sneaker Got the Winter Blues

adidas' flat shoe craze shows no signs of slowing down. In my opinion, it only gets better.

BILLY'S ENT is back with another good-looking adidas shoe: a Hamburg sneaker collaboration, which follows a similar aesthetic to the brand's other beloved low-soled adidas shoes.

The newest Hamburg shoe is covered in wonderful hairy suede dipped in navy blue, the BILLY'S signature color as seen on its other collaborations.

The adidas Hamburg, which were first introduced in 1982, follows a classic sporty look and boasts an overall slim silhouette similar to the Samba, Gazelle, and Handball Spezial sneakers. However, the textured gum sole sets the Hamburg apart.

BILLY'S and adidas go way back, having teamed up on several collaborations in the past. In October, BILLY'S and adidas combined minds for a Long Tongue Samba, giving it the BILLY'S touch with buttery brown leather and delicious beige-brown colorways.

Before that, the Japanese retailer released its own adidas Shibuya sneaker, named after the city where BILLY's head store is located. The shoe's release lined up with the store's ten year anniversary.

BILLY'S and adidas' friendship only grows stronger with the launch of their Hamburg collaboration. The BILLY'S ENT x adidas Hamburg sneaker will be released on December 21 at BILLY'S.