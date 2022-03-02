Billionaire Boys Club EU Taps Venna For Drop 2 of Spring

For the second drop of its Spring 2022 collection, Billionaire Boys Club EU enlists South London's Grammy Award-winning producer Venna to front the visuals.

Billionaire Boys Club's deep roots and intimate connections with the global music scene are impossible to overlook. From the beginning, Pharrell's presence and its proximity to the Ice Cream brand have maintained this alignment, which has only grown in strength over the years.

For the EU, this has become an important part of the brand's evolution, as a new generation of talent shifts the soundscape while keeping this relationship alive.

For the second drop of Spring 2022, BBC EU looks to South London to spotlight Venna – an award-winning producer and saxophonist recognized for his work with J Hus, Wizkid, Burna Boy, 6lack, and plenty more.

Discussing the crossover of style and music at the brand, Ross Westland Creative Director of BBC & ICECREAM EU said: "The brand is deep-rooted in music. When I became CD of BBC/IC EU, it was an opportunity to work with artists and producers who inspire us to continue to evolve the brand - it’s a symbiotic & direct relationship, very organic & real. We want to use the brand as a platform to help push through talent. Music is so important to me personally. I want to give back as much as possible & even introduce our tastes where possible. There are too many amazing talents that are slept on."

Spring 2022 is packed to the brim with pieces core to the brand's DNA like graphic sweats and tees and is bolstered with statement pieces like a technical parka with a removable hood, black suede trackset, and a varsity jacket decorated with the iconic Astro character.

Billionaire Boys Club Spring 2022 Drop 2 is available to shop online now.