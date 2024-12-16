'Squid Game' Sneakers Should Not Go This Hard

PUMA's Squid Game sneakers (and sportswear) has no business being as excellent as it is and yet here we are. PUMA has designed some Suede Squid Game sneakers that are, frankly, incredible and deserve some serious praise.

If you've been living under a rock, you may not know that Netflix's hugely popular Squid Game series is about to return for a second season in late December, accompanied by a massive flurry of collaborations duly rolling out to hype it all up. No one knew that Squid Game was gonna take off the way it did back in 2022, of course, so Netflix, PUMA, and all the others are making up for lost time (and moolah)

The best of the bunch, by far, are PUMA's Squid Game Suede sneakers, a slick low-top silhouette that mixes together textures and colors to recreate the nightmarish, twisting world of the TV show.

PUMA has also cooked up a pair of Easy Rider sneakers inspired by Young-hee, the giant doll that hosted a memorable game of red light, green light.

Those are less excellent than the Suedes but hardly a bad shoe.

And then there's the PUMA tracksuits, which aptly tap the feel of the jumpsuits forced upon the players trapped within the Squid Game nightmare.

And not only are the tracksuits actually pretty cool standalone sets, but the corresponding dyed PUMA hoodies are also, frankly, quite good (all things considered, at least).

It's all hitting PUMA's website in mere days for prices that range from $90 for the Suede sneakers to $150 for a complete track suit (individual bits sold separately for under $100).

If you're gonna do a franchise collab, honestly, this is the way to do it.