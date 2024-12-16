Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

'Squid Game' Sneakers Should Not Go This Hard

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
PUMA
1 / 3

PUMA's Squid Game sneakers (and sportswear) has no business being as excellent as it is and yet here we are. PUMA has designed some Suede Squid Game sneakers that are, frankly, incredible and deserve some serious praise.

If you've been living under a rock, you may not know that Netflix's hugely popular Squid Game series is about to return for a second season in late December, accompanied by a massive flurry of collaborations duly rolling out to hype it all up. No one knew that Squid Game was gonna take off the way it did back in 2022, of course, so Netflix, PUMA, and all the others are making up for lost time (and moolah)

Shop PUMA x Squid Game
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The best of the bunch, by far, are PUMA's Squid Game Suede sneakers, a slick low-top silhouette that mixes together textures and colors to recreate the nightmarish, twisting world of the TV show.

PUMA
1 / 4

PUMA has also cooked up a pair of Easy Rider sneakers inspired by Young-hee, the giant doll that hosted a memorable game of red light, green light.

PUMA
1 / 5

Those are less excellent than the Suedes but hardly a bad shoe.

And then there's the PUMA tracksuits, which aptly tap the feel of the jumpsuits forced upon the players trapped within the Squid Game nightmare.

And not only are the tracksuits actually pretty cool standalone sets, but the corresponding dyed PUMA hoodies are also, frankly, quite good (all things considered, at least).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's all hitting PUMA's website in mere days for prices that range from $90 for the Suede sneakers to $150 for a complete track suit (individual bits sold separately for under $100).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

If you're gonna do a franchise collab, honestly, this is the way to do it.

Shop PUMA Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
PumaMostro Archive Vapor Grey/Frosted Ivory
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5434444.5
Puma x A$AP RockyDenim Short Dark Denim
$250.00
Available in:
30323436
Puma x SkeptaSkope Sneaker Black Ice
$126.00
$210.00
Available in:
40414242.54444.5
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Collina Strada's Next PUMA Sneakers Have Blossomed
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Speedcat Sneaker Just Got Better in Creamy Leather
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Spiky Monstrous Sneaker Has a Soft Side
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Easy Vintage Sneakers Got a Beautiful (& Youthful) Update
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Killer Dad Shoe Is Basically A$AP Rocky-Tier
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Only Carhartt Can Perfect Carhartt
    • Style
  • Birkenstock’s Snakeskin Clog Is Off the Scales
    • Sneakers
  • The Ultra-Luxe, Hyper-Dapper Stan Smith Shoes Continue to Multiply
    • Style
  • Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Argyle: In and Out of Exile
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now