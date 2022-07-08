Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
HIP's Editorial Is a Guide to Styling Birkenstocks

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
HIP
Since the OG lockdown (what was that, like 2020?) and the yearning need for a house shoe comfortable enough to wear all day everyday, I've been mad for a pair of Birkenstocks – and it seems I’m not the only one.

Following last year’s joint takeover from LVMH-backed Financière Agache (the investment firm of Bernard Arnault) and private equity firm L Catterton, Birkenstock’s valuation has reached a reported $5 billion USD, with the brand now selling well over 24 million pairs a year.

From Bostons and Arizonas, to Kyoto and the lesser-known Zermatt, the German label’s myriad of easy-to-wear silhouettes are hard to avoid these days, thanks not only to their versatility, but their coziness, too.

HIP
While collaborations with the likes of Stüssy, Jil Sander, and BEAMS have undoubtedly had a big part to play in introducing the brand to a wider audience, its most recent and high-profile link-up with Kim Jones’ Dior hasn’t done anything to harm its status either.

Drawing on Christian Dior’s love for gardening, the pair released a now out of stock “CD 1947” capsule comprising “Dior Gray” iterations of Birkenstock classics.

Now returning to its inline collection, Birkenstock has introduced an ensemble of new colorways which have been captured and styled by retailer HIP.

Based out of Leeds, HIP’s intricate eye has seen them release other editorials this year with the likes of Stone Island and Awake NY, as well as dropping collaborative collections in tandem with both New Balance and BEAMS in the last few months.

Capturing new seasonal takes on styles for Summer 2022, HIP’s latest editorial is more of a lesson in how to wear Birkenstocks – each of which are available now – which is all good in our book.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
