Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

'Tis the Season for Kith's Deliciously Braided Birkenstocks (Again)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

'Tis the season for more deliciously braided Birkenstock clogs by Kith. That's right. Kith and Birkenstock are home for the holidays, blessing the streets with another delivery of braided London clogs.

The latest batch of collaborative braided London arrives in four incredibly autumn-worthy colorways: tan, brown, green, and grey.

Shop Birkenstock London

Like previous iterations, expect Kith's London Braided clogs to feature premium constructions, including high-quality suede uppers again. Of course, the stunning hand-braided detail is undoubtedly the best part about Kith's cozy Birks, adding a tasteful woven touch to the effortless model.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As the bow on top of this Kith x Birkenstock gift, each pair is complete with a co-branded metal buckle, sealing the deal on the collaborative effort.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Funny enough, Kith and Birkenstock's first London Braided shoes came out just around the holidays in November 2023 and helped advance last year's "unbe-weave-able" woven shoe craze.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A year and another drop later, Kith and Birkenstock prove the third time is the charm with another stunning offering of London Braided clogs.

Following a drawing over the weekend, Kith's Birkenstock London Braided clogs will officially drop on November 25 through Kith's website and app. The price tag? The usual $325.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It really is the most wonderful time of year when Kith and Birkenstocks are in the picture.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • As a Cowboy Clog, Birkenstock's Boston Looks Insanely Good
  • Skate-Coded Birkenstock Hiking Shoes? Louis Vuitton's Footwear Designer Did That
  • You Can Wear Birkenstocks To Your Wedding Now (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Birkenstock's Killer Clog Makes for a Surprisingly Artful Felt Slipper
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now