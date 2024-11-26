'Tis the Season for Kith's Deliciously Braided Birkenstocks (Again)

'Tis the season for more deliciously braided Birkenstock clogs by Kith. That's right. Kith and Birkenstock are home for the holidays, blessing the streets with another delivery of braided London clogs.

The latest batch of collaborative braided London arrives in four incredibly autumn-worthy colorways: tan, brown, green, and grey.

Like previous iterations, expect Kith's London Braided clogs to feature premium constructions, including high-quality suede uppers again. Of course, the stunning hand-braided detail is undoubtedly the best part about Kith's cozy Birks, adding a tasteful woven touch to the effortless model.

As the bow on top of this Kith x Birkenstock gift, each pair is complete with a co-branded metal buckle, sealing the deal on the collaborative effort.

Funny enough, Kith and Birkenstock's first London Braided shoes came out just around the holidays in November 2023 and helped advance last year's "unbe-weave-able" woven shoe craze.

A year and another drop later, Kith and Birkenstock prove the third time is the charm with another stunning offering of London Braided clogs.

Following a drawing over the weekend, Kith's Birkenstock London Braided clogs will officially drop on November 25 through Kith's website and app. The price tag? The usual $325.

It really is the most wonderful time of year when Kith and Birkenstocks are in the picture.