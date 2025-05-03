In Conversation With the Modern Dandy

If you don't know Bloody Osiris, it's not for his lack of trying. Like Met Gala co-host A$AP Rocky, the self-made street style mainstay went from Harlem to pretty much everywhere in fashion and remains one of the pre-eminent stars of fashion week.

Beyond his connections and influence, Osiris is defined by his personal style. Eclectic, gregarious, very loud: His wardrobe epitomizes that of the modern uptown dandy.

"New York, we start the trends," Osiris says. "We're the mecca for fashion. We start the trends. Style is like your attitude, your whole, your aura, your charisma, your wit, everything. Everything goes into your style."

As such, who better to talk to ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, with its theme of "Tailoring Black Style?"

And so we did.

Perhaps Bloody Osiris' biggest claim to fame was his kinship with the late Virgil Abloh, who tapped the young stylist as a muse and confidant, having initially inspired Osiris (incidentally, admittedly) with his art direction on Watch the Throne. Several in-story LV mannequins were modeled on Osiris' body, making him a very literal face of the brand.

"I felt like a king in that era, All Black men, we all felt like kings in that era," he says. "Virgil definitely inspired me. He was the angel, the angel in disguise."

Then, there's the styling work — Osiris has styled Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Playboi Carti, among others — the collaborations with brands like adidas, the modeling gigs for Off-White™ (for whom he also did styling work) and Jordan Brand... Let's stop there to keep it concise. And maybe Osiris won't be walking the Met Gala red carpet. But what does that matter, when every day of your life is the Met Gala?

"People be trying to criticize me in the comments. You could never make me hate me," he laughs. "Never let somebody try to make you hate yourself, man, you are yourself. You grew up with yourself. You've been with yourself since you was zero years old. You understand what I'm saying?"