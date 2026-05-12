Vans’ Next Mary Jane Is a Full-Blown Ballerina Flat
Vans' next Mary Jane is really much less Mary Jane and more of a full-fledged ballet flat, honestly.
The skateboarding brand has designed a new ballet-inspired model called the Mary Jane Prima. It's much like the brand's Authentic Prima but strapped up instead.
It follows the same minimalist ballet-coded design, complete with little padding, square-toe box, and those ultra-thin soles that look nearly non-existent (but they're there). Of course, it still has its Vans-ness, most notably the grippy waffle-patterned outsole.
The OTW Mary Jane Prima comes in two stylish options: black patent leather and a brown knit version. Both are scheduled to drop on Vans' website on May 14 for $120.
We've seen all sorts of Mary Janes, from flat-out cutesy pairs to punk-ish creeper styles. But the Mary Jane Prima is literally the prima of the group.
It's the most ballet-y ballet shoes of all the Vans sneakers.
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