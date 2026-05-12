Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Next Mary Jane Is a Full-Blown Ballerina Flat

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' next Mary Jane is really much less Mary Jane and more of a full-fledged ballet flat, honestly.

The skateboarding brand has designed a new ballet-inspired model called the Mary Jane Prima. It's much like the brand's Authentic Prima but strapped up instead.

Shop Vans Mary Jane

It follows the same minimalist ballet-coded design, complete with little padding, square-toe box, and those ultra-thin soles that look nearly non-existent (but they're there). Of course, it still has its Vans-ness, most notably the grippy waffle-patterned outsole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The OTW Mary Jane Prima comes in two stylish options: black patent leather and a brown knit version. Both are scheduled to drop on Vans' website on May 14 for $120.

Vans
1 / 2

We've seen all sorts of Mary Janes, from flat-out cutesy pairs to punk-ish creeper styles. But the Mary Jane Prima is literally the prima of the group.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's the most ballet-y ballet shoes of all the Vans sneakers.

Shop Vans

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Wild Patched-Up Vans Sneakers Literally Get Better With Age (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Put Pretty Pleats on Its Flattest Mary Jane Sneaker
  • Vans' Chunked-up Tokyo Half Cab Goes Global
  • Vans' Crazy Canadian Tuxedo Skate Shoe Gets Better With Rage
What To Read Next
  • This Gussied-up adidas Samba Dress Shoe Is Top of Its Class
  • Old People Make Everything Look Cooler
  • 20 Years After Santal 33, Does Le Labo Still Smell Like Cool?
  • These Skaters Turned a 1995 Honda Van Into a Wild Salomon (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Stone Island Sets Sail for SS '026
  • After Birkenstock's Best Clog Turned 50, It Turns Inside-Out (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now