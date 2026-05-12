This Is Literally the Cadillac of Nike Sneakers

Nike's Dunk sneakers are the Cadillac of the footwear universe. Quite literally. The Cadillac Formula 1 Team x Nike Dunk Low is a super-limited edition collab in honor of Cadillac F1's first home race.

Now, usually, a limited-edition release means a few hundred pairs scattered through some sort of lottery or bidding system.

But this Nike dunk isn't even cracking the double digits. Nike is only making two pairs of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team Dunk sneakers. I guess it's true that the best things come in pairs.

The ubër exclusive sneaker wears an all-white upper with light gray paneling and a black leather Swoosh at the midfoot. Pretty standard stuff so far.

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Things get a little spicy with the Cadillac Formula Team logo at the tongue and black star motifs near the heel. Cadillac's signature crest also finds a home at the back of the shoe, rounding out the collaborative aura orbiting the sneaker.

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Now obviously, the limited two sneaker release would be quite the intense sneaker lottery, but even if you wanted to try your luck, well, you can't. The Cadillac Nike Dunks aren't going up for sale. These shoes were made exclusively for Cadillac F1's CEO, Dan Towriss, and Chief Brand Advisor, Cassidy Towriss.

So, unless you're one of those two people, this Cadillac Dunk will not be making its way to you anytime soon.

It's honestly easier to get an actual Cadillac than these exclusive sneakers.

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