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A New York Vintage Shop Is Behind Nike's Freshest Soccer Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Grandmas were on to something when they put plastic covers on the couches, a lost art which helped keep chairs looking good and free of unwanted stains. It turns out those same covers also make for cool-looking Nike sneakers.

New York brand Procell has essentially turned those very covers into a super-stylish Nike Total 90 sneaker. Better yet, it made the soccer model into the ultimate "heirloom," featuring glossy plaid-patterned uppers inspired by plastic covers and the couches that lived beneath them.

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It even comes with the standard "Don't Remove" tag. But you can remove Procell's if you're a customer.

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As one of New York's coolest vintage stores, Procell knows a thing or two about secondhand treasures, even rare sportswear pieces. Not to mention, some of the biggest players, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, shop there, alongside fashion's MVP Rihanna.

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But why a Nike soccer shoe inspired by old-school couches? For one, it advances the Total 90's fashion-focused comeback, which has included denim takes and other nice "vintage" treatments. Second, it calls back to a time when the game really brought folks together, sometimes on plastic-covered couches.

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Procell's Nike Total 90 "Heirloom" sneaker is scheduled to drop on May 16 exclusively at Procell's store, located at 5 Delancey Street in New York City.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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