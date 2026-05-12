A New York Vintage Shop Is Behind Nike's Freshest Soccer Sneaker

Grandmas were on to something when they put plastic covers on the couches, a lost art which helped keep chairs looking good and free of unwanted stains. It turns out those same covers also make for cool-looking Nike sneakers.

New York brand Procell has essentially turned those very covers into a super-stylish Nike Total 90 sneaker. Better yet, it made the soccer model into the ultimate "heirloom," featuring glossy plaid-patterned uppers inspired by plastic covers and the couches that lived beneath them.

It even comes with the standard "Don't Remove" tag. But you can remove Procell's if you're a customer.

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As one of New York's coolest vintage stores, Procell knows a thing or two about secondhand treasures, even rare sportswear pieces. Not to mention, some of the biggest players, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, shop there, alongside fashion's MVP Rihanna.

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But why a Nike soccer shoe inspired by old-school couches? For one, it advances the Total 90's fashion-focused comeback, which has included denim takes and other nice "vintage" treatments. Second, it calls back to a time when the game really brought folks together, sometimes on plastic-covered couches.

Procell's Nike Total 90 "Heirloom" sneaker is scheduled to drop on May 16 exclusively at Procell's store, located at 5 Delancey Street in New York City.

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