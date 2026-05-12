Why Hermès Collectibles Are Worth the Hunt

Hermès may have (rightfully) earned its reputation by producing the world’s most exclusive handbag but it's its lineup of quirky little leather-wrapped objects that offers the most comparatively accessible route into its orbit of elegance.

Ahead of the Fall/Winter 2026 collection's release, we dropped by the Hermès showroom for an exclusive first look at the new series of objects the brand has dreamt up this season.

As expected, the selection is so extravagant that the pieces are essentially pocketable art, especially the magnifying glasses in Barénia calfskin that feel tailor-made for a socialite to use while scanning the ingredients on a $20 adaptogenic smoothie.

The offering also includes a miniature retractable measuring tape in Hermès orange, a tissue holder stitched with “A vos Souhaits!” (“bless you,” en français), and a sleek stainless-steel circular pill box — a perfect fit for stowing your daily multivitamins — all wrapped in soft Barénia calfskin.

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This stuff is great not just because it's so exquisite — and, of course it is — but also because it's reflective of Hermès lettings its proverbial hair down and getting funky with it. These maisons are typically vaunted as ascetic purveyors of elegance, so, when they do something a little playful, you can't help but be drawn in.

The French luxury brand has had a habit of pumping out exquisitely collectible objects lately, from its Paddock series of accessories for iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods through to the ridiculously swaggy all-leather boombox that hit the runway last year.

Sure, that latter piece may actually be a keepall bag and not actually play music, but my god, does it look incredible. Hermès has even sold a pair of bespoke, fully-functional $15,000 over-ear headphones, made by the brand’s experimental Hermès Ateliers Horizons division, for those with an allergy to quiet luxury and an appetite for bass.

It's nice to see Hermès and other brands finally let their freak flag fly. We’re in the midst of a silly little luxury renaissance, as Louis Vuitton’s recent iPod- and lobster-shaped leather bags (and Hermès $19,100 decorative pink horse in young bull hide and Nile crocodile leather) have proved.

Hermès’ newest FW26 objects push the absurdist envelope one step further, confirming that, yes, everything does look better when covered in the most premium leather our peasant fingertips will never touch.

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