adidas’ Best Mary Jane Sneaker Tastes Even Better With Butter (Yellow)

Butter yellow has a way of making sneakers taste better, even the adidas Samba Jane.

That's right. adidas has dropped a new butter yellow version of its hottest Mary Jane sneaker, whose government name is actually "Dual Yellow."

The pretty Samba Jane features the usual leather and suede uppers, joined by the Samba's signature rubber soles and the single Mary Jane-style strap. adidas has just, well, buttered up the model, dressing it in a soft yellow with off-white accents.

At the Spring/Summer 2025 shows, butter yellow dethroned brat green. A year later, it's still the color of the season. It has taken over the season's clothes as well as the sneakers.

adidas

We've seen butter yellow New Balances, Vans skate shoes, and several Nike models. Now, adidas' best balletcore sneaker is co-signing spring's favorite color.

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Speaking of which, the yellow Samba Jane is now available on adidas Vietnam's website for around $90, given current exchange rates.

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