Bored Ape NFTs Have Entered the Beauty Chat

"Bored Ape Yacht Club" and "beauty" might seem like an unnatural pair, but hear Glamour Dolls out.

As brands and enterprising collectors reverse course and begin turning physical objects into digital collectibles, Glamour Dolls, an indie beauty brand, has teamed up with the owners of two Bored Ape NFTs — specifically, Bored Ape #8240 and Bored Ape #772 — for a collection of hair and skincare products.

The former Bored Ape, owned by Devin Pease, appears on a face cream, face wash, CBD-infused massage candle, and a "Hair Boost," also made with CBD. The latter, whose owner prefers to remain anonymous, is the mascot for a second candle and a body mousse.

"Last year, [Creative Director Pinar Lacroix] reached out to me excited about this burgeoning NFT world that would allow artists and creators to own their work," Glamour Dolls CEO Peter Georgotas said. "She understood the potential before anyone was even looking at it, and believed that linking up with a beauty brand was a great way to introduce more women and non-binary people to the space."

The Bored-beauty crossover, which launches for pre-sale at Glamour Dolls' website on April 17, opens the door for other NFT owners to capitalize off their blockchain purchases.

While purchasing an NFT doesn't always guarantee buyers full rights to an image, "the Bored Ape Yacht Club license allows buyers to make commercial uses of the images of Bored Apes associated with the NFTs the buyers purchased," a representative for Glamour Dolls explained.

"Since the owners of the Apes of this collaboration also own the licensing rights, BAYC did not need to give permission for the collaboration."

In fact, Glamour Dolls might be collaborating with more Bored Ape NFT owners in the near future. "You may see some other faces down the line," Georgotas hinted.