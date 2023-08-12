Sign up to never miss a drop
Extra Breathable Bottega Veneta Sandals, Anyone?

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Hey, I'm heading to the store. Anyone need some extra-breathable Bottega Veneta sandals?

Bottega Veneta certainly knows how to keep us on our toes with its footwear (pun very much intended), having released a new sandal before summer is out.

The name? The Atlas sandal. As you can see above, the newly-launched Bottega Veneta sandal looks pretty welcoming to airflow, boasting a whole rubber build, including a cutout cage.

The Bottega Veneta's Atlas sandal finishes with a lace system similar to the concepts seen on ancient Greek shoes. Talk about drip fit for a well-dressed Greek Titan, or Roman one in the case of the Italian luxury house (funny enough, there was a mythological Titan named Atlas who's often depicted shoeless).

The Atlas sandal arrives in black and honey for $650 each, currently up for grabs on Bottega Veneta's website for those looking to channel luxurious mythological god energy — or splurge on extremely-open sandals before the hot season ends. Your vibe, your choice.

Pieces hailing from the land of Bottega Veneta are typically exciting, accessories and footwear especially.

We've seen the label's intrecciato mules and Bottega "Timbs" (given a proper debut by the Bottega god himself A$AP Rocky). Though not necessarily shoes, the house's leather trompe l'oeil socks, which speak for themselves, deserve a shoutout.

Now, Bottega Veneta's Atlas sandal have joined the brand's luxury universe of skillfully-crafted goods.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

