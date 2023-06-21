Sign up to never miss a drop
Look Into the Many Eyes of BOTTER's SS24 Collection

in StyleWords By Sam Cole

You can't spell Paris Fashion Week without BOTTER, and now that the dust has settled on Pharrell's first effort at the helm of Louis Vuitton, attention diverts to the Paris-based BOTTER and its SS24 collection, filled to the brim with neck-snapping additions to its universe, including an updated selection of collaborative Reebok sneakers.

The show, which was attended by the likes of Amine, Miguel, and Noah Cyrus, was one filled with characteristic color. Desaturated is a foundation not often employed by BOTTER, and SS24 speaks volumes to that, with bright, deeply saturated strikes of red appearing across a diverse array of garments.

This rich ruby-red tone plays a heavy hand in the collection's offering, which presents itself through vests, pants, bags, and pullovers, each of which looks heavy on texture.

Taking notes from C.P. Company, SS24 also plays house to several suiting elements that feature blue and purple-tinted sunglass lenses across the body.

Outerwear includes a range of styles that are dosed up on multicolor applications, while Reebok's vintage sporting heritage comes into play to deliver rave-ready shell jackets that perfectly complement business-casual styling.

Something that will undoubtedly draw your attention throughout most of the looks presented is the accessories, specifically toy-like keyrings that feature mismatched dolls that would strike fear into the heart of Toy Story's Sid.

1 / 9

Of course, no BOTTER collection is complete without a series of Reebok silhouettes. SS24 looks to present the most daring and accomplished selection of Reebok sneakers yet, with additional 3-D printed styles alongside what look to be more traditional sporting silhouettes.

