Goodbye Brat Green, Hello Butter Yellow

Move over, Brat Green: There's a new ugly it-color in town. Butter Yellow — a creamy, shortbread-like shade — is taking over the Spring/Summer 2025 runways.

Yellow isn't the most universally flattering color, but that hasn't stopped designers from fashioning everything from gowns to knitwear in the sunny hue.

A Butter Yellow knit dress broke up the sea of black and brown at LUAR. Totême, the Stockholm-based label beloved for its dressed-up basics, showed a gauzy, yellow maxi-shift crafted from T-shirt-like material.

Butter Yellow also played a starring role in collections from Eckhaus Latta, Who Decides War, Tibi, and Tanner Fletcher.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And we can't forget the deluge of celebrity style moments featuring the color: Rihanna's custom Jacquemus and Sabrina Carpenter's silky birthday slip are recent examples of the citrusy shade showing up on the stars.

The Butter Yellow renaissance has been a long time coming. The hue began cropping last year — we saw pops of it at Sandy Liang's Fall/Winter 2024 show, as well as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and LOEWE.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, it seems fashion has given the shade its official stamp of approval.

From Brat Green to Butter Yellow, it seems our taste is trending towards traditionally overlooked colors — compared to Barbie Pink and Peach Fuzz (Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year), neon green and buttermilk aren't the most conventionally attractive shades.

But what's "ugly" is always bound to become cool. Just look at how Crocs, Birkenstocks, and New Balance have become fashion's favorite footwear.