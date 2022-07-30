Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Shoutout to Brett Gelman's Puppy Pajamas

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

The great Brett Gelman has toiled in obscurity for too long: it's about damn time that Gelman got the renown he so richly deserves and if it takes a standout season of Stranger Things to make it happen, I'm all in. Now that he's soaking in the limelight, Gelman is delivering a bit of menswear #inspo as only he can, courtesy of some CELINE puppy pajamas.

The cause for commotion comes from Murray Bauman, Gelman's fan-favorite Stranger Things character, being promoted to main character status in the show's fourth season after a few seasons in support mode.

Almost immediately after Stranger Things premiered its fourth season in May, the comedian rose to untold levels of infamy in the greater Stranger Things community, which I believe covers most of the planet (this is a seriously popular Netflix show we're talking about here)

Gelman has enjoyed a few other starring turns in recent years through outlets like Fleabag, though nothing quite as major as Stranger Things.

It's a career trajectory akin to Bob Odenkirk, who produced brilliant comedy for years but only received mainstream props once he began starring in Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

I personally began following Gelman through his work at Adult Swim, which included cameos in shows like Aqua Teen Hunger Force and time as a cast member on Eagleheart. But Gelman is a man of scruples and cut ties with the network for some indefensible behavior.

Even with Stranger Things' fourth season in contention, my favorite Gelman moment remains the laugh-out-loud funny Tim and Gelman have Lunch sketch in which Tim Heidecker (another guy deserving of widespread recognition) and Gelman deeply entrenched in douchey Hollywood comedy bro characters.

Suffice to say, we're finally in a Gelman-aissance and the man himself is celebrating with a truly inspired outfit.

En route to guest on Colbert's The Late Show, Gelman suited up in CELINE's PJ-style set printed with puppy dogs, complete with matching cardigan.

But, make no mistake, Brett Gelman isn't just a cozy boi, he's kiiiiiind of a rock star and you can tell from his massive shades and square-toed, shit-kicking, shiny-ass shoes.

It's a whole new Gelman! But not really.

Gelman's still the same immensely likable dude he was a couple years ago, he just looks cool as hell.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
