adidas’ Marooned Superstar Goes Off Script, Skater Style

Some collabs just make sense. Marcos Montoya and adidas is one of them.

Its latest iteration takes a legend, the Superstar, and runs it through the filter of a new-school skate icon. Meet the Superstar ADV.

Marcos Montoya’s name on the box means there’s more to them than meets the eye. You can count on these being built with purpose, built to handle real sessions, and obviously, built to look fantastic while doing so.

The formula? Classic shell toe, slimmed-down profile, and those jagged patent three stripes, all dialed up in a delightfully seductive maroon and core black for a look that’s as fresh as it is timeless.

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Reinforced stitching on the upper keeps things skate-proof, while cold-cement construction balances sturdy and lightweight for that sweet spot between control and comfort.

Underfoot, the grippy rubber outsole means your board’s not going anywhere, unless you want it to. This is the Superstar we’ve come to know and love, updated for a new generation of skaters who know you shouldn’t have to choose between style and substance.

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Montoya’s collab proves the classics still have moves left. For skaters (and everyone else), it’s a no-brainer

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