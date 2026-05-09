Nike's Beautifully Metallic New Sneaker Is Gold Medal Worthy

Nike was built to shine. You don't become one of the biggest footwear empires by playing it safe after all. Dull? The Swoosh has never heard of it.

Now, Nike is taking a very literal approach to its dazzling designs with a chromed-out Pacific sneaker that looks like it came straight from the Tin Man's wardrobe.

The Nike Pacific is a casual sneaker that pulls inspiration from standout performance runners from the Swoosh, like the Cortez and the LD-1000. Though the Pacific is only a year old, its rounded toe-box and wedged midsole come from years of established excellence on Nike's behalf.

In addition to its metallic colorway, the Pacific sneaker wears a puffed-up white Swoosh and herringbone outsole for enhanced traction.

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Elsewhere, segmented tonal stitching gives the Pacific a refined disposition reminiscent of Wales Bonner's adidas chrome Samba.

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Available on the Nike website for $85, the Pacific comes in a bevy of colors, including a cream pair that sports a textured snakeskin Swoosh. Who doesn't love a little reptilian razzle dazzle? There are also a few textural shakeups in the Pacific lineup, including a few leather and suede pairings that maintain more of that retro sportiness that inspired the Pacific.

But the all-chrome Nike iteration? Well, that's in a league of its own.

Silver? Yes. Second place? Far from it.

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