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New Balance's Legendary Dad Shoe Is Officially Summer Ready

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

We don’t have to tell you that New Balance’s have long mastered the dad shoe. It’s one of the brand’s hero pieces and it continuously proves it knows what to tweak and what to honor to ensure it stays that way. 

The Made in USA 992 is the kind of sneaker that’s never tried too hard, but somehow always invites interest. 

shop new balance 992

This season’s drop isn’t holding back either, in a deep sea blue, with a hit of green apple and yellow for hell of it. Summer’s calling, haven’t you heard?

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The formula? The tried n’ tested, technical lines, and a shape that’s as effortless with jorts as it is with linen trousers. Chunky, sure, but it’s the kind of chunk that’s intentional. In other words, more statement, less “dad at the BBQ.” 

New Balance
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ABZORB cushioning means you could actually walk a mile in these, but let’s be real: they’re built for whatever your summer has planned.

No wild collab energy, no need for a backstory. Just New Balance in its element, materials, colors, and heritage doing the talking. If you know, you know. And if you don’t, you will.

The Made in USA 992 is available for $199 on New Balance's website now.

shop New Balance

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