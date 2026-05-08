Nike's Thickest Slide Is Basically a High-Heel Sandal

Nike's reaching new levels. Now, for the Swoosh, this may sound like an impossible task as Nike has reached heights unheard of in footwear innovation.

But the Nike Calm Elevation slide is on a whole new level, quite literally.

And to be clear, this isn't a regular, post-activity slide sandal, something Nike is more than well-versed in. Shout out to the ReactX Rejuven8, you really changed the slip-on game.

But Nike's Calm Elevation exists in a different world entirely. It's not meant for pre-basketball game lounging or off-track strolls. This is a slip-on made for a life of leisure.

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With its platform heel, marble-esque upper and gold Swoosh, the Calm Elevation is more of a summer sandal than a post-activity slip-on.

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Available on the Nike website for $65, this platform slide has lived many lives, including a brief stint as an UGG-style sandal. But this crisp white iteration is the Calm Elevation slide in its truest form: sleek, crisp, and calm.

As far as Nike's slip-on lineage is concerned, the Calm Elevation is quite new. First released in 2025, the Calm Elevation was designed for everyday wear, and its rubber outsole and textured footbed make it quite easy to wear. But now with this marble upgrade, the Calm Elevation is throwing its hat in the ring for sandal of the summer.

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