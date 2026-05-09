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adidas' Most-Reliable Dad Sneaker Has Never Looked More Luxe

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

adidas’ City Series is no stranger to a good story, but this Melbourne collab with UP THERE might be one of its cleanest chapters yet. 

The Australian shop dives straight into the archives, reworking the 1956 Olympic spike as a sleek, street-ready staple with serious pedigree.

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The Melbourne delivers Consortium-level detail: blacked-out premium suede and leather, a foamy tongue that nods to the vintage adidas Rome (complete with a label scanned straight from the OG, but now reading “Made For UP THERE”). 

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It’s an archive flex, but don’t be mistaken, this one will too stand the test of time.

UP THERE
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The palette is all black on black, broken up only by off-white hits on the sole and tongue for a subtle contrast that gets clocked by anyone paying attention. Limited numbers, premium package, city story, you can actually wear. Who needs the over-priced long-haul flight?

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A love letter to Melbourne’s track history, handed off with Consortium-level exclusivity. For trainers, terrace heads, and city collectors alike, this is adidas Originals at its most understated and refined.

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