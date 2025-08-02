Bags That Put the “Fun” in Function

Brooks Brothers has gone militia again, this time bringing along its fun shirt for the ride. Well, kind of.

Brooks Brothers and Briefing are back together for their second collaboration, which features military-style helmet bags inspired by the OG fun shirt.

One of the collaborative bags features mismatch camouflage prints, nodding to the signature colorful, patchwork button-up that's been with Brooks Brothers since the 1970s.

Beyond Brooks Brothers, the fun shirt has become a staple piece across American prep brands in general. Names like Rowing Blazers and Polo Ralph Lauren have their own playful, multicolored striped shirts, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Brooks Brothers' collaborations often strikes the perfect balance between its Americana tastes and other brands' design languages. For instance, the Brain Dead collab is a perfect meeting of Brooks Brothers' timeless prep and California's effortless cool.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The label also once linked up with Junya Watanabe MAN, known for referencing military gear and workwear. Together, they designed slick suits crafted with a touch of army toughness.

Japanese brand Briefing works directly with a legitimate military factor in the USA to make their practical handbags and fashion collaborations. The same production applies for the Brooks Brothers team-up, making the helmet bags not only "fun" but functional.

The latest collaboration will be available for pre-sale on Briefing and Brooks Brothers' websites starting on August 13. It'll then get a wider release on August 20.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty