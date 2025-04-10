Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The White Shirt Was Perfected Six Decades Ago — Or So He'd Have You Think

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
brooks brothers
N.HOLLYWOOD's Brooks Brothers collaboration consists of only one item: A crisp white button-down shirt. A very specific crisp, white button-down shirt.

Inspired by the vintage shirts in N.HOLLYWOOD founder Daisuke Obana's private possession, this team-up painstakingly replicates an oxford shirt made by Brooks Brothers in the '60s. It is a meticulous remake of an ancient piece of shirting and, if Obana is to believed, it is the perfect white shirt.

Shop N. Hollywood
The details don't lie, at least. Obana sourced a specially-made inner label directly reminiscent of Brooks Brothers' old-school tags and a cotton fabric that crinkles akin to the original '60s item.

Obana has even devised some updates, removing the pockets and adding a more narrow back yoke (the seam on the rear of a shirt that provides shape and drape, in tailoring talk).

Obana founded N.HOLLYWOOD in 2001 as a men's line that updated elements of American heritage with his own spin on punkish militaria. And as for Brooks Brothers, well, do brands get any more American?

Considered the country's oldest brand, Brooks Brothers has a long, storied history that includes being at the forefront of American prep. However, the brand has recently excelled at gigs beyond its usual turf.

For instance, the 200-year-old label is fresh from linking with Brain Dead for a preppy-with-a-touch-of-streetwear collection of knock-out shirts, pants, and blazers.

Despite being far smaller in scope than the aforementioned assortment, the Brooks Brothers x N.HOLLYWOOD coupling speaks to the project of Brooks Brothers Japan, which is all about the throwback (proof: collaborative Converse sneakers).

And to think it all came from someone on the other end of the world rummaging through their years' worth of thrifted finds. Gosh, if only I could do this with some of the stuff I've stolen from my dad's closet.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
  
