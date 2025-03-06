Brain Dead Has Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand

Take the oldest American clothing brand, with over 205 years of tailoring experience, combine it head-first with a Californian, tongue-in-cheek streetwear label, and what do you get? Brooks Brothers California.

A new line where the old money American label gets hijacked by Brain Dead, Brooks Brothers California isn't a traditional collaboration. Sure, Brain Dead is the mastermind behind the collection, but its name doesn’t actually appear on any of the clothing. It acts more like a creative director traditionally does (a similar set-up to its Oakley partnership).

But while Brain Dead’s name isn't physically present, Brain Dead is (figuratively) written all over the collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Brooks Brother’s branding is normally a low-key affair, but that isn’t the case once Brain Dead brings its graphic-heavy, streetwear sensibilities into the mix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A sweatsuit has spell-out branding sprawled along the front, as does a T-shirt and a striped shirt in the new collection, while Brain Dead's head logo, customized with Brooks Brothers' floating sheep, is included on pretty much everything.

However, it’s not all big Brooks Brother's logos, there’s also some of the old-school brand’s tailoring on offer. A two-piece navy suit and the patchworked oxford shirts are classic Brooks Brother’s prep-wear, with a twist.

After much teasing, this debut collection from Brooks Brothers California is set to launch on March 11.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And if you're looking for some equally weird and wonderfully formal shoes to match your Brooks Brothers California tailoring, look no further than Brain Dead's other recent collaboration.