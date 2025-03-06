Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Brain Dead Has Hijacked America’s Oldest Clothing Brand

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Brooks Brothers California
Take the oldest American clothing brand, with over 205 years of tailoring experience, combine it head-first with a Californian, tongue-in-cheek streetwear label, and what do you get? Brooks Brothers California.

A new line where the old money American label gets hijacked by Brain Dead, Brooks Brothers California isn't a traditional collaboration. Sure, Brain Dead is the mastermind behind the collection, but its name doesn’t actually appear on any of the clothing. It acts more like a creative director traditionally does (a similar set-up to its Oakley partnership).

But while Brain Dead’s name isn't physically present, Brain Dead is (figuratively) written all over the collection. 

Brooks Brother’s branding is normally a low-key affair, but that isn’t the case once Brain Dead brings its graphic-heavy, streetwear sensibilities into the mix.

A sweatsuit has spell-out branding sprawled along the front, as does a T-shirt and a striped shirt in the new collection, while Brain Dead's head logo, customized with Brooks Brothers' floating sheep, is included on pretty much everything.

However, it’s not all big Brooks Brother's logos, there’s also some of the old-school brand’s tailoring on offer. A two-piece navy suit and the patchworked oxford shirts are classic Brooks Brother’s prep-wear, with a twist.

After much teasing, this debut collection from Brooks Brothers California is set to launch on March 11.

And if you're looking for some equally weird and wonderfully formal shoes to match your Brooks Brothers California tailoring, look no further than Brain Dead's other recent collaboration.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
