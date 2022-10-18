The Wenger Long Coat Legacy Lives On

Few garments in footballing history are quite as infamous nor iconic as Arsène Wenger's below-the-knee long puffer jacket. A statement piece symbolic of Arsenal's golden era and the centerpiece of countless footballing memes, the ankle-scraping puffer is a piece of footballing history. Now, the torch has been passed the Arsenal's star boy, Bukayo Saka.

Many a deep, dark rabbit hole exists on the internet. You (me) can spend hours scrolling through cat videos on Youtube or seeking the meaning of life on Wikipedia. Alternatively, you could spend your hours traversing the web for images of Arsène Wenger's many long coats.

Getty Images / Shaun Botterill

While the beloved ex-Arsenal manager was known to keep a sharp suit or two ready to go, it was his adoration of the full-length jacket that captivated fans every time he stepped into the technical area.

Some were puffers, some were not, but all seemed to be fitted with zips that were guaranteed to malfunction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Wenger's time as the Gunner's lead feels like a distant memory, and, until now, so were his coats. As the squad stepped out to train ahead of their 1-0 Europa League win against Bodo/Glimt in Norway, players, including England star boy Bukayo Saka channeled Wenger in long puffers of their own.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The product of Arsenal and adidas' renewed relationship, these new coats come in a deep navy construction, decorated with sharp, jagged cyan lines from top to bottom, with red branding at the chest. A sharp addition to the duo's seasonal wardrobe, if the team's winning streak continues into the new year, perhaps this will grow as a symbol of a new era for the team.

If you're ready to channel your winner Wenger this fall, the new long puffers are available to shop online now, alongside a shorter version.

