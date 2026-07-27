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This New Balance Sneaker Is Proof a Good Dad Shoe Can Be Both Techy & Cutesy

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Dad shoes have built a reputation for being many things, comfortable, practical, and occasionally a little bit clunky. Cute, however, isn’t usually part of the conversation. 

New Balance’s latest 530 might be here to change that.

shop new balance 530

The techy dad shoe has traded its usual serious running aesthetic for something a little more playful. Covered in soft tones and finished with a sprinkling of polka dots, this latest 530 proves that a sneaker built around performance-inspired design can still have a sense of humor.

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Of course, the things that made the 530 a modern classic remain. The layered mesh upper, chunky silhouette, and early-2000s runner DNA still give it that unmistakable Y2K energy. But the playful details add a completely different personality, turning one of New Balance’s most recognizable dad shoes into something far more charming.

Look, not every retro runner needs to look like it was born to cross a marathon finishing line. Sometimes the easiest way to stand out is simply adding a little fun. The 530 has always been comfortable, now it’s got character to match.

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The Polka Dot 530 will be available on New Balance’s website July 29.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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