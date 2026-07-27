Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Best Indoor Sneaker Makes It to the C-Suite

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 3

No phenomenon has equally perplexed and delighted sneaker lovers quite like the snoafer. Part-sneaker, part-loafer, wholly divisive.

And when it comes to controversially bipartite footwear, well, that's something adidas knows very well. The proof? adidas' Handball Spezial Loafer: A boardroom-ready version of adidas' elite handball sneaker.

shop adidas Handball Spezial Loafer here

You know, for when you have a stakeholder presentation at 6:00 PM and a wallball tournament at 7:00 PM.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Its corporate style is realized through brown and cream leather set off by a penny loafer-style Trefoil pendant on the lateral side, a nod to adidas' established heritage and craftsmanship.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In lieu of a more traditional Three Stripes, this court-ready loafer sports a slightly raised leather iteration that blends in with the sneaker's soft brown upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These distinct but subtle enhancements are the connecting thread through which the tapestry of funky fusion shoes is woven. Whether it be the New Balance 1890 Moc Toe's ABZORB midsole unit or the classic white Three Stripes found on the double-platinum Samba Mary Jane, a hybrid shoe is only as good as its ability to remind you it comes from two worlds subtly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As far as the spectrum of hybrid shoes goes, this loafer leans toward the corporate side of things; in fact, the only remnants of a sneaker are the rubber Spezial outsole and matching logo on the tongue.

shop adidas here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How to Make an adidas Dad Sneaker Better? "Miu Miu" It
  • adidas’ Most Stylish Mary Jane Sneaker Just Went Platinum
  • adidas’ Sporty Spezial Is Footballcore at Its Finest
  • adidas Spezial's Terrace Classic Just Lost Weight
  • adidas' Answer to the Flip Flop Craze Cuts (Trefoil) Deep
What To Read Next
  • This New Balance Sneaker Is Proof a Good Dad Shoe Can Be Both Techy & Cutesy
  • It Took the Chrome Hearts of Pearls to Make the Chrome Hearts of Pearls
  • Nike Goes Full Chanel on the Latest Court Staple
  • adidas' Best Indoor Sneaker Makes It to the C-Suite
  • 27 Korean Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2026
  • Vans' Native California Meets Scotland In This Tweed Masterpiece
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now