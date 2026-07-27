adidas' Best Indoor Sneaker Makes It to the C-Suite

No phenomenon has equally perplexed and delighted sneaker lovers quite like the snoafer. Part-sneaker, part-loafer, wholly divisive.

And when it comes to controversially bipartite footwear, well, that's something adidas knows very well. The proof? adidas' Handball Spezial Loafer: A boardroom-ready version of adidas' elite handball sneaker.

You know, for when you have a stakeholder presentation at 6:00 PM and a wallball tournament at 7:00 PM.

Its corporate style is realized through brown and cream leather set off by a penny loafer-style Trefoil pendant on the lateral side, a nod to adidas' established heritage and craftsmanship.

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In lieu of a more traditional Three Stripes, this court-ready loafer sports a slightly raised leather iteration that blends in with the sneaker's soft brown upper.

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These distinct but subtle enhancements are the connecting thread through which the tapestry of funky fusion shoes is woven. Whether it be the New Balance 1890 Moc Toe's ABZORB midsole unit or the classic white Three Stripes found on the double-platinum Samba Mary Jane, a hybrid shoe is only as good as its ability to remind you it comes from two worlds subtly.

As far as the spectrum of hybrid shoes goes, this loafer leans toward the corporate side of things; in fact, the only remnants of a sneaker are the rubber Spezial outsole and matching logo on the tongue.

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