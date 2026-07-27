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Nike Goes Full Chanel on the Latest Court Staple

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
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While the Air Jordan 1 Low has spent nearly four decades as the canvas for every conceivable colorway, material swap, and high-profile collaboration, Jordan Brand’s most compelling releases often return to the foundations, like in the case of the Air Jordan 1 Low SE Off Noir/University Red/Game Royal.

Pushing beyond simple primary color blocking while honoring its storied heritage, the Jumpman lineup strikes a refined balance between stealthy luxury and classic collegiate styling with this drop.

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Rather than starting with a traditional crisp white base, the design team builds from a deep, velvety Off Noir backdrop—a rich charcoal black that gives the low-cut silhouette a sense of understated sophistication.

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By layering subtle hits of University Red and Game Royal across the dark canvas, the pair creates a contrast that feels unmistakably in line with the brand’s vintage basketball heritage without falling back on predictable retro templates.

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The shoe's upper is executed in premium leather, with Off Noir panels wrapping the toe box, eyestays, and midfoot. Crisp Sail leather overlays pop at the Swoosh and midsole, introducing a quilted texture for a touch of luxury.

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Our favorite touches are the flashes of University Red and Game Royal blue at the tongue and heel which nod to the fan-favorite color-blocked palettes that have paved Jordan Brand’s ascension to god-level sneaker reputation.

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